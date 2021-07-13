Five9, Inc. (NYSE:FIVN) Director Kimberly Alexy Sells 3,407 Shares

Five9, Inc. (NYSE:FIVN) Director Kimberly Alexy sold 3,407 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.70, for a total transaction of $567,946.90.

Shares of Five9 stock traded down $3.32 on Tuesday, hitting $185.12. The company had a trading volume of 372,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,661. Five9, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.10 and a 52 week high of $201.75.

Get Five9 alerts:

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.