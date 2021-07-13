Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Grows Stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 54,198 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $3,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,823,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,135,000 after purchasing an additional 740,349 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 5.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,555,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,482,000 after purchasing an additional 127,808 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 10.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,532,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,381,000 after purchasing an additional 233,505 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Henry Schein during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,675,000. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc CT boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 21.6% during the first quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 1,356,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,900,000 after buying an additional 240,730 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $77.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.89. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.31 and a 1 year high of $83.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 4.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Henry Schein announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Gerald A. Benjamin sold 7,227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.08, for a total value of $593,192.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,587 shares in the company, valued at $9,405,300.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Steven Paladino sold 22,658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total value of $1,826,687.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 144,615 shares in the company, valued at $11,658,861.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,895 shares of company stock valued at $5,870,832 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

HSIC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research increased their price target on Henry Schein from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Henry Schein presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.75.

Henry Schein Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

