Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 400 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $4,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 11.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,431,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,682,000 after buying an additional 746,830 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,696,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Zscaler by 2,692.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 627,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,706,000 after purchasing an additional 604,934 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Zscaler by 206.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 672,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,301,000 after purchasing an additional 453,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Zscaler by 60.2% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 979,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,141,000 after purchasing an additional 368,129 shares in the last quarter. 39.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZS. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Zscaler from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on Zscaler from $190.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist raised Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised Zscaler from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $202.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Zscaler from $215.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Zscaler currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.92.

Shares of ZS stock opened at $227.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.54 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $196.37. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.81 and a 1 year high of $236.46.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $176.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.73 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 36.46% and a negative net margin of 38.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.91, for a total transaction of $1,133,370.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 276,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,718,246.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.42, for a total value of $446,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,763 shares in the company, valued at $840,729.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 160,971 shares of company stock valued at $32,876,582 in the last 90 days. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

