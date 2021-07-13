Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 6,900 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund trimmed its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $3,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nasdaq in the first quarter worth $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Nasdaq in the first quarter worth $30,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nasdaq in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nasdaq in the first quarter worth $94,000. 73.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on Nasdaq from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Nasdaq from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. upped their price target on Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Nasdaq in a report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.04.

Nasdaq stock opened at $179.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Nasdaq, Inc. has a one year low of $118.01 and a one year high of $180.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $170.18.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.23 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 17.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.54 dividend. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.95%.

In other news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total value of $167,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total value of $85,065.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,731,996. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

