Flex Ltd. (NYSE:FLEX) Insider Sells $170,131.92 in Stock

Flex Ltd. (NYSE:FLEX) insider Michael P. Hartung sold 9,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.87, for a total transaction of $170,131.92.

Flex stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,799,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,462,318. Flex Ltd. has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $20.04.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

