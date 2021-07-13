Flex Ltd. (NYSE:FLEX) Insider Sells $170,131.92 in Stock

Flex Ltd. (NYSE:FLEX) insider Michael P. Hartung sold 9,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.87, for a total transaction of $170,131.92.
Flex stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,799,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,462,318. Flex Ltd. has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $20.04.
Flex Company Profile
Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?
Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.