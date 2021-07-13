FormFactor, Inc. (NYSE:FORM) CEO Sells $1,749,000.00 in Stock

FormFactor, Inc. (NYSE:FORM) CEO Mike Slessor sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total transaction of $1,749,000.00.

Mike Slessor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 26th, Mike Slessor sold 15,010 shares of FormFactor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total transaction of $520,546.80.

NYSE:FORM traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $35.26. The company had a trading volume of 233,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,775. FormFactor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.37 and a 52 week high of $52.39.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

