Forum Merger III Co. (NASDAQ:FIII) Shares Acquired by Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Forum Merger III Co. (NASDAQ:FIII) by 243.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 223,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,548 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Forum Merger III were worth $2,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Forum Merger III in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Forum Merger III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in shares of Forum Merger III in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forum Merger III during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,073,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forum Merger III during the fourth quarter worth approximately $167,000.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FIII. Colliers Securities began coverage on Forum Merger III in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Forum Merger III in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, CEO Marshall Kiev bought 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,925,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link

NASDAQ:FIII opened at $10.25 on Tuesday. Forum Merger III Co. has a 1 year low of $9.05 and a 1 year high of $15.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.02.

About Forum Merger III

As of June 25, 2021, Forum Merger III Corporation was acquired by Electric Last Mile, Inc, in a reverse merger transaction.

