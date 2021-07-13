Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 138.1% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the first quarter valued at about $39,000.

Shares of LIT opened at $81.57 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.42. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $34.41 and a twelve month high of $82.05.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

