Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) is Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Lumbard & Kellner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,766 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 7,143 shares during the period. Freeport-McMoRan comprises about 2.4% of Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $6,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 120.4% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 787 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 83.0% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 76.5% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 962 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

FCX traded down $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.81. The stock had a trading volume of 341,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,878,788. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $52.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.80. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $12.44 and a one year high of $46.10.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 9.85%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 73.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. Research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

In related news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 20,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total value of $899,184.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,228. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 3,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total value of $132,842.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,200 shares in the company, valued at $706,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,922 shares of company stock valued at $3,535,419 in the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FCX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Freeport-McMoRan to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Freeport-McMoRan has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.46.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Article: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.