Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Acquires 828 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 193.5% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.56.

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $141.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $138.13. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.11 and a fifty-two week high of $142.94. The company has a market capitalization of $72.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.92.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 30.29%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total transaction of $15,569,486.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,518,376.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.