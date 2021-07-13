Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Acquires New Position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $879,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KRC. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 262.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 60,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 44,100 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Kilroy Realty by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 3,567 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Kilroy Realty by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,670,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,899,000 after buying an additional 5,173 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kilroy Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Kilroy Realty by 119.2% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 118,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,794,000 after buying an additional 64,355 shares during the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KRC. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Kilroy Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.18.

Shares of KRC stock opened at $71.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 5.07. The firm has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.85. Kilroy Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $45.28 and a twelve month high of $74.05.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $235.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.10 million. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 70.66% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.91%.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

