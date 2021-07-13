Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 443.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,424 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,874 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 415.4% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $163.91 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $93.18 and a 12-month high of $174.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $166.29.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

