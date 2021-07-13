Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Has $2.04 Million Stock Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $2,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 23,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,322,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 3,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,337,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter valued at about $481,000. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 14,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,764,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

GWW opened at $457.70 on Tuesday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $313.39 and a 12 month high of $479.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.44, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $455.33.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 40.60%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.53. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.05%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GWW shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $409.00 to $458.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $452.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $354.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. W.W. Grainger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $453.55.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 1,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.46, for a total value of $916,163.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,352.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

