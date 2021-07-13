Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Has $770,000 Stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 920 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nordstrom by 0.9% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,681 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Nordstrom by 87.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 937 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Nordstrom by 2.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 16,234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Nordstrom by 0.5% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 99,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nordstrom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Shares of NYSE JWN opened at $36.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.17. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.72 and a 1-year high of $46.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.15.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.07). Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a negative return on equity of 128.87%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.23) EPS. Nordstrom’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Michael W. Maher sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael W. Maher sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $230,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,464,921.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,599 shares of company stock worth $1,521,614 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on JWN shares. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Nordstrom from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.33.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

Featured Story: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.