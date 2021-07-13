Freshpet, Inc. (NYSE:FRPT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Freshpet, Inc. (NYSE:FRPT) will announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Freshpet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the highest is $0.00. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Freshpet will report full-year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $0.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.81. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Freshpet.

FRPT traded up $0.36 on Tuesday, hitting $161.42. 270,688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,864. Freshpet has a fifty-two week low of $84.21 and a fifty-two week high of $186.98.

In related news, VP Ivan Garcia sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.12, for a total value of $205,344.00. Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.56, for a total transaction of $322,635.32. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,174 shares of company stock worth $4,983,879.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

