FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.31.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FTCI. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on FTC Solar in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Raymond James started coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

Shares of FTCI opened at $11.47 on Tuesday. FTC Solar has a 1 year low of $7.79 and a 1 year high of $15.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.14.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $65.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.10 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that FTC Solar will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

About FTC Solar

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.

