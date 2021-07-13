FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.31.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FTCI. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on FTC Solar in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Raymond James started coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.
Shares of FTCI opened at $11.47 on Tuesday. FTC Solar has a 1 year low of $7.79 and a 1 year high of $15.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.14.
About FTC Solar
FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.
