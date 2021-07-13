FY2022 EPS Estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. Cut by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:CFR)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the bank will post earnings of $5.15 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.25.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CFR. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist upped their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.43.

Shares of CFR opened at $109.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.08. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 1 year low of $61.50 and a 1 year high of $125.00.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $357.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.50 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 9.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,078,659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $552,354,000 after purchasing an additional 29,910 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,540,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $396,067,000 after purchasing an additional 387,700 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,711,396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $184,689,000 after purchasing an additional 10,411 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,658,765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,407,000 after purchasing an additional 10,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 675,083 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,422,000 after purchasing an additional 30,380 shares in the last quarter. 81.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Jimmy Stead sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.80, for a total value of $368,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,726. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is currently 77.21%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.