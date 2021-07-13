FY2026 Earnings Forecast for Oriental Land Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Oriental Land Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Oriental Land in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Takeuchi now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.00.

Get Oriental Land alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oriental Land from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS OLCLY opened at $28.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.33. Oriental Land has a 12-month low of $23.53 and a 12-month high of $34.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.05.

Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $315.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.61 million. Oriental Land had a negative net margin of 31.22% and a negative return on equity of 5.20%.

About Oriental Land

Oriental Land Co, Ltd. operates and manages theme parks and hotels in Japan. It operates through Theme Park, Hotel Business, and Other Business segments. The Hotel Business segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, Disney Ambassador Hotel, and Tokyo Disney Celebration Hotel.

See Also: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Oriental Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oriental Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.