Gabelli Funds LLC Has $848,000 Holdings in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) by 10.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 129,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,200 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in MoneyGram International were worth $848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MoneyGram International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,326,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,618,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 297.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 8,860 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 378.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,763,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 37,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 6,160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MoneyGram International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of MoneyGram International from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of MoneyGram International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGI opened at $10.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $844.54 million, a P/E ratio of -211.96 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.38. MoneyGram International, Inc. has a one year low of $2.61 and a one year high of $11.85.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $310.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.28 million. MoneyGram International had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a negative return on equity of 5.24%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MoneyGram International, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

About MoneyGram International

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, banks, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, mobile solutions, digital partners, wallets, and account deposit services.

