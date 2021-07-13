Gabelli Funds LLC Invests $774,000 in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,300 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $774,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP in the first quarter worth $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SAP in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SAP in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SAP in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SAP in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 4.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on SAP. Oppenheimer upped their target price on SAP from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on SAP from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised SAP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.20.

Shares of NYSE SAP opened at $148.96 on Tuesday. SAP SE has a 1-year low of $104.64 and a 1-year high of $169.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $140.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.06.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 19.87%. Sell-side analysts expect that SAP SE will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

