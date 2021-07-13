Gabelli Funds LLC Invests $991,000 in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ISLE)

Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ISLE) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 102,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $131,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Ampfield Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $485,000.

Shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition stock opened at $9.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.74. Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $9.85.

Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in St. Petersburg, Florida.

