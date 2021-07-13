Gabelli Funds LLC Makes New $907,000 Investment in Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRNGU)

Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRNGU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 89,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Sycale Advisors NY LLC bought a new position in Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $171,000.

NASDAQ:SRNGU opened at $10.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.42. Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $11.29.

Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Spinning Eagle Acquisition Corp and changed its name to Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp.

