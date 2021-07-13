Gabelli Funds LLC Trims Holdings in CF Acquisition Corp. IV (OTCMKTS:CFIVU)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV (OTCMKTS:CFIVU) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,800 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in CF Acquisition Corp. IV were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CFIVU. HGC Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,696,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,580,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,531,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,776,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,261,000.

CFIVU stock opened at $10.10 on Tuesday. CF Acquisition Corp. IV has a fifty-two week low of $9.87 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.03.

CF Acquisition Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate, technology, and software industries.

