Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Increases Holdings in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) by 474.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,243 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in comScore were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCOR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in comScore during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in comScore by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,023,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,017,000 after purchasing an additional 129,951 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of comScore during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of comScore by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 161,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 69,513 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of comScore by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 77,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 12,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SCOR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded comScore from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Craig Hallum began coverage on comScore in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, Director Irwin Gotlieb purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.97 per share, with a total value of $397,000.00. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCOR opened at $4.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.23. comScore, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $5.25. The company has a market cap of $355.02 million, a PE ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.21.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.40). comScore had a negative return on equity of 29.01% and a negative net margin of 20.18%. The company had revenue of $90.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that comScore, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures advertising, consumer behavior, and audiences across media platforms worldwide. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; and Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle.

