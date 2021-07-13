Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Invests $205,000 in Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 6,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Qualtrics International during the first quarter worth $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in Qualtrics International during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on XM. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Qualtrics International from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Qualtrics International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $57.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Qualtrics International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.78.

XM opened at $35.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -55.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.11. Qualtrics International Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.36 and a 1-year high of $57.28.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $238.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.39 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. Analysts expect that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Robert W. Bachman sold 5,885 shares of Qualtrics International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $208,799.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 515,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,287,669.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ryan S. Smith sold 176,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $6,258,139.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,623,609 shares in the company, valued at $483,365,647.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 224,496 shares of company stock worth $7,965,118. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

