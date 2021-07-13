Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Makes New Investment in Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 17,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fly Leasing in the first quarter valued at $12,650,000. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fly Leasing in the first quarter valued at $5,796,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Fly Leasing by 10.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 258,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,358,000 after buying an additional 24,864 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Fly Leasing by 3,591.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 254,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,291,000 after buying an additional 247,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Fly Leasing by 31.0% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 250,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,226,000 after buying an additional 59,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Fly Leasing alerts:

Shares of FLY stock opened at $16.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $516.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 845.50 and a beta of 1.53. Fly Leasing Limited has a 12 month low of $5.64 and a 12 month high of $17.02.

Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The transportation company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $80.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.32 million. Fly Leasing had a positive return on equity of 0.07% and a negative net margin of 37.08%. On average, analysts expect that Fly Leasing Limited will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Fly Leasing from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fly Leasing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Fly Leasing from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Cowen lowered Fly Leasing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.05 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Fly Leasing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.68.

Fly Leasing Profile

Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircraft under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, it had a portfolio of 84 aircraft, including 75 narrow-body passenger aircraft and nine wide-body passenger aircraft, as well as seven engines.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Fly Leasing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fly Leasing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.