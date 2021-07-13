Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Trims Stock Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HLT. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 153.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $330,000. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HLT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.00.

NYSE:HLT opened at $125.85 on Tuesday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.86 and a 12 month high of $132.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $124.29.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 25.79%. The company had revenue of $874.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

Read More: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.