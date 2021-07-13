GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) Shares Acquired by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) by 28.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,916 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,910 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in GAMCO Investors were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of GAMCO Investors by 160.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,491 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GAMCO Investors by 2,343.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,594 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 4,406 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of GAMCO Investors by 85.4% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 12,811 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 5,901 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of GAMCO Investors by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,542 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of GAMCO Investors by 130.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,694 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 9,456 shares during the last quarter. 20.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GBL opened at $26.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.16. The company has a market capitalization of $712.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.65. GAMCO Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.49 and a 12-month high of $29.94.

GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The closed-end fund reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $67.93 million during the quarter. GAMCO Investors had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 71.08%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%.

In other GAMCO Investors news, CEO Mario J. Gabelli sold 2,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $64,167.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,642 shares in the company, valued at $199,543.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 31,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $868,787.10. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 140,977 shares of company stock valued at $3,907,398. Insiders own 79.84% of the company’s stock.

About GAMCO Investors

GAMCO Investors, Inc is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.

