GelTech Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLTC) Short Interest Down 98.2% in June

GelTech Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLTC) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.2% from the June 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

GelTech Solutions stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.01. The company had a trading volume of 178,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,609. GelTech Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.02.

GelTech Solutions Company Profile

GelTech Solutions, Inc manufactures and markets environmentally friendly products in the United States and internationally. It offers FireIce, a water enhancing powder for use as a fire suppressant in wildland and urban firefighting, and as a medium-term fire retardant to protect wildlands, structures, and firefighters.

