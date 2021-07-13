General Electric (NYSE:GE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.28 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that General Electric (NYSE:GE) will announce $18.28 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for General Electric’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $17.92 billion to $18.54 billion. General Electric reported sales of $17.75 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Electric will report full year sales of $77.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $76.56 billion to $80.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $83.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $79.10 billion to $87.90 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow General Electric.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $17.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. General Electric’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 target price on General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on General Electric from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.60.

Shares of NYSE GE traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.90. The stock had a trading volume of 881,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,838,276. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $113.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.06. General Electric has a twelve month low of $5.93 and a twelve month high of $14.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 400.00%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Architects LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 17,517 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 49,539 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 11,810 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 22,867 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 22,824 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

