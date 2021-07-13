Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 13,220 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.70% of Nabors Industries worth $13,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NBR. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 20,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $152,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

Shares of NBR stock opened at $108.46 on Tuesday. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a 12 month low of $21.66 and a 12 month high of $133.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $996.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 3.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.20.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($20.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($20.10) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $461.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.08 million. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 41.51% and a negative net margin of 29.27%. Research analysts predict that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -58.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

