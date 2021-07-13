Geode Capital Management LLC Has $12.58 Million Position in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 448,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,791 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.59% of Esperion Therapeutics worth $12,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $128,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 366.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 52,296 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 104.1% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 23,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 12,020 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 3.0% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,118,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,512,000 after acquiring an additional 120,075 shares during the period. Finally, GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $1,983,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Esperion Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock opened at $18.79 on Tuesday. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.01 and a 1 year high of $52.40. The stock has a market cap of $529.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.83.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.08) by ($1.42). The firm had revenue of $8.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.84) earnings per share. Esperion Therapeutics’s revenue was up 344.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $90.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down from $37.00) on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $191.00 to $111.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Esperion Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.27.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.37 per share, with a total value of $4,074,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,377,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,179,126.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Recommended Story: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esperion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.