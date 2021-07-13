Geode Capital Management LLC Has $12.76 Million Position in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 795,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,830 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.81% of Immunovant worth $12,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Immunovant in the fourth quarter valued at $1,378,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Immunovant in the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 44.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 10,703 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immunovant in the fourth quarter valued at $295,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 289,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,395,000 after purchasing an additional 84,438 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Immunovant alerts:

IMVT stock opened at $10.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 0.82. Immunovant, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.22 and a 12 month high of $53.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.67.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.04. On average, analysts predict that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Immunovant from $38.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Immunovant from $12.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Immunovant from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Immunovant from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Immunovant Company Profile

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Recommended Story: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Immunovant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunovant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.