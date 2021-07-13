Geode Capital Management LLC Has $12.91 Million Holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,557,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 247,032 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.70% of Helix Energy Solutions Group worth $12,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLX. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 393,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 175,707 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 34,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 14,198 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 515,999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 52,727 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 247.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 746,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,134,000 after buying an additional 531,060 shares in the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Helix Energy Solutions Group alerts:

Shares of HLX opened at $5.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $786.78 million, a P/E ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 3.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.54. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $6.76.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $163.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.11 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 4.36%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HLX. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 target price (down from $6.25) on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. BTIG Research started coverage on Helix Energy Solutions Group in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Helix Energy Solutions Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.83.

In related news, COO Scott Andrew Sparks sold 34,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total value of $207,506.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

See Also: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.