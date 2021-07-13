Geode Capital Management LLC Has $13.27 Million Holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 476,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,066 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions were worth $13,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,771,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,408 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $5,657,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,176,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,056,000 after purchasing an additional 236,685 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 294,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,999,000 after purchasing an additional 82,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $2,240,000. 87.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DFIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 28th. TheStreet raised Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Donnelley Financial Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

In other news, insider Eric J. Johnson sold 15,225 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total transaction of $469,386.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,992,606.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

DFIN stock opened at $33.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 276.11 and a beta of 2.15. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.81 and a twelve month high of $35.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.38.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $245.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.40 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 1.94% and a net margin of 0.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets Â- Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets Â- Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies Â- Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies Â- Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

