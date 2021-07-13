Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Position in DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 250,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,988 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DMC Global were worth $13,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BOOM. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of DMC Global by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,522,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,855,000 after purchasing an additional 182,968 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in DMC Global by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,529,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,002,000 after buying an additional 118,662 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in DMC Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,816,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in DMC Global by 198.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after buying an additional 42,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in DMC Global by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 67,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,927,000 after buying an additional 27,673 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

BOOM opened at $57.40 on Tuesday. DMC Global Inc. has a one year low of $24.45 and a one year high of $70.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -168.82, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.99.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. DMC Global had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $55.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that DMC Global Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DMC Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

DMC Global Company Profile

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of technical products for the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. Its NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, and industrial refrigeration industries.

