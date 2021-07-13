Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 795,320 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,830 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.81% of Immunovant worth $12,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Immunovant by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Immunovant by 185.5% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,958 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Immunovant during the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Immunovant by 128.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 5,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Immunovant stock opened at $10.62 on Tuesday. Immunovant, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.22 and a twelve month high of $53.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 0.82.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on IMVT. Raymond James cut Immunovant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Immunovant from $12.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Immunovant in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Guggenheim cut Immunovant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Immunovant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

