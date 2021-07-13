Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) by 10.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,557,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 247,032 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group were worth $12,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,701,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $124,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914,518 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,901,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,177 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,694,734 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,118,000 after acquiring an additional 107,176 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,190,717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,013,000 after buying an additional 362,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,141,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,766,000 after buying an additional 28,975 shares during the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Scott Andrew Sparks sold 34,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total transaction of $207,506.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HLX opened at $5.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $786.78 million, a P/E ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 3.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $6.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.54.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $163.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.11 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 4.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HLX shares. TheStreet upgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. BTIG Research started coverage on Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 price target (down from $6.25) on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.83.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

