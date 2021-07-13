Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 40,791 Shares of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 448,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,791 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.59% of Esperion Therapeutics worth $12,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Esperion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,200,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 1.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 18.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $191.00 to $111.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down from $37.00) on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $90.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.27.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.37 per share, for a total transaction of $4,074,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,377,964 shares in the company, valued at $89,179,126.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ESPR opened at $18.79 on Tuesday. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $18.01 and a one year high of $52.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $529.73 million, a P/E ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.83.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.08) by ($1.42). The business had revenue of $8.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.84) EPS. Esperion Therapeutics’s revenue was up 344.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

