Gerhard Watzinger Sells 5,000 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CRWD) Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CRWD) Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $1,275,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Gerhard Watzinger sold 10,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.99, for a total transaction of $2,229,900.00.

On Friday, June 11th, Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.78, for a total transaction of $1,148,900.00.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $261.60. 108,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,916,529. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $93.37 and a one year high of $269.89.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

