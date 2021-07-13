German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Analysts predict that German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) will announce earnings per share of $0.65 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for German American Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.68 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.63. German American Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.54 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that German American Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $2.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $2.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for German American Bancorp.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $53.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.90 million. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 11.36%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of German American Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ GABC traded down $0.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.18. 649 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,347. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $960.58 million, a PE ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.78. German American Bancorp has a 52-week low of $26.02 and a 52-week high of $51.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. German American Bancorp’s payout ratio is 35.90%.

In related news, Director J David Lett sold 9,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total value of $393,142.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,356,805.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GABC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in German American Bancorp by 30.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,293 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 8,013 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in German American Bancorp by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,927,680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,787,000 after purchasing an additional 66,956 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in German American Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in German American Bancorp by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 167,795 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,552,000 after purchasing an additional 18,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in German American Bancorp by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,570 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares in the last quarter. 44.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

German American Bancorp Company Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposit products from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

