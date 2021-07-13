Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Purchased by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 635,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,942 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences accounts for about 1.1% of Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.05% of Gilead Sciences worth $41,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 5,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 10,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Change Path LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $895,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 549.4% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 659,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,440,000 after purchasing an additional 558,204 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total transaction of $1,309,608.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,319,156.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GILD shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Redburn Partners raised Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.22.

GILD traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,035,795. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $85.27 billion, a PE ratio of 295.97, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.38. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.56 and a twelve month high of $78.94.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 51.91% and a net margin of 1.18%. As a group, research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 40.06%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

