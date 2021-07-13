GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) Insider Emma Walmsley Purchases 9 Shares

GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) insider Emma Walmsley bought 9 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,430 ($18.68) per share, with a total value of £128.70 ($168.15).

Emma Walmsley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 12th, Emma Walmsley purchased 10 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,341 ($17.52) per share, with a total value of £134.10 ($175.20).

Shares of GSK stock opened at GBX 1,436 ($18.76) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.79, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,384.51. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,669.80 ($21.82). The company has a market capitalization of £72.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share. This represents a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.77%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GSK shares. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($16.33) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, June 21st. UBS Group set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price target on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,317 ($17.21) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,870 ($24.43) price target on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “gbx 1,925” rating and set a GBX 1,925 ($25.15) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,554.13 ($20.30).

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

