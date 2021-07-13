Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Buys 1,564 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 854.7% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 53.3% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $24.28 on Tuesday. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $17.67 and a twelve month high of $27.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.10.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

