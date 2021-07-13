Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Has $112,000 Stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,490 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 4.1% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.7% during the first quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 44,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 3.0% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 17,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.3% during the first quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 22,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.4% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 23,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INVH has been the topic of several research reports. Zelman & Associates cut Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. B. Riley boosted their price target on Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.38.

Invitation Homes stock opened at $40.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.84. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $40.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $475.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.21 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 11.01%. Invitation Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

