Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Increases Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 143.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,586 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of General Motors by 388.9% during the first quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 440 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of General Motors by 2,305.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 457 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the first quarter worth $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the first quarter worth $33,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $384,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,113 shares in the company, valued at $7,816,453.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 192,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total transaction of $12,125,310.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 237,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,923,381.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 215,975 shares of company stock valued at $13,595,817 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GM shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on General Motors from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Shares of GM opened at $58.97 on Tuesday. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $24.37 and a fifty-two week high of $64.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. General Motors had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The business had revenue of $32.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

