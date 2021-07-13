Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Reduces Holdings in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. decreased its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) by 38.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 727 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIRC. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter worth $5,311,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter worth $1,602,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter worth about $591,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter worth about $520,000. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

In other Apartment Income REIT news, Director Kathleen M. Nelson sold 2,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total transaction of $110,329.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,157,118.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Paul Beldin sold 6,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $345,169.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,136 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,491.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,759 shares of company stock valued at $525,916 over the last three months.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AIRC shares. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apartment Income REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.78.

NYSE AIRC opened at $50.41 on Tuesday. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a one year low of $35.99 and a one year high of $50.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. Equities research analysts expect that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is 99.42%.

About Apartment Income REIT

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

Featured Article: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.