Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Sells 1,071 Shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. cut its stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,071 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 28,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 590.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 4,266 shares during the last quarter.

Global SuperDividend US ETF stock opened at $19.98 on Tuesday. Global SuperDividend US ETF has a 52-week low of $14.40 and a 52-week high of $20.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.13.

