Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Sells 472 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. reduced its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 20.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,806 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 472 shares during the quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 116.1% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 951 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 115,112 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $23,964,000 after purchasing an additional 6,185 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 126.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,584 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,843 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 245.8% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 123,200 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,648,000 after purchasing an additional 87,569 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CI. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cigna from $265.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna in a research note on Tuesday. Truist boosted their price target on Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.00.

Cigna stock opened at $235.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Cigna Co. has a one year low of $158.84 and a one year high of $272.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $248.47.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 5.18%. The business had revenue of $40.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.69 earnings per share. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 20.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.68%.

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 130,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.52, for a total value of $33,069,909.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,726,174.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 19,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.51, for a total value of $4,873,006.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,959,559.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 268,839 shares of company stock valued at $68,559,929 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

