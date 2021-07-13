Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Globe Life (NYSE:GL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Globe Life Inc. is a financial services holding company. It operates through its wholly owned subsidiaries providing life insurance, annuity, and supplemental health insurance products. Globe Life Inc., formerly known as Torchmark Corporation, is based in McKinney, Texas. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Globe Life from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Globe Life from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Globe Life from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $105.80.

Globe Life stock opened at $94.50 on Friday. Globe Life has a 12 month low of $71.78 and a 12 month high of $108.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.14.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.12). Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 15.29%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. Globe Life’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 5th will be given a $0.1975 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st.

In other news, insider Kenneth J. Matson sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.03, for a total value of $1,751,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,693 shares in the company, valued at $4,810,779.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total value of $3,134,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,011,739.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 205,000 shares of company stock valued at $21,506,740. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 15.7% during the second quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 118,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,254,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 16.1% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 9.2% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 740,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,602,000 after acquiring an additional 62,254 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 307.4% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 33,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after acquiring an additional 25,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the first quarter valued at $717,000. 74.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

